Shaun Bagai Buys 5,500 Shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) CEO Shaun Bagai bought 5,500 shares of RenovoRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $11,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,691.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. RenovoRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNXT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

