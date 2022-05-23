Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.65) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 224.88 ($2.77).

LON:MKS traded down GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 135.25 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 4,523,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

