Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,779.44 ($21.94).

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,709.50 ($21.07) on Monday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841.98 ($22.71). The stock has a market cap of £30.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,681.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,649.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($21.89) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($110,124.26).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

