Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $1,124,200.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $1,386,800.00.

Shares of SIG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,733. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,992,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.