Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMWB. Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 176.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 389,301 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMWB opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $678.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

