Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SPG opened at $108.84 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $105.72 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.35%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

