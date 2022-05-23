SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/10/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

5/7/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $171.00.

4/20/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $191.00.

3/28/2022 – SiteOne Landscape Supply was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $125.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average of $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.82 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

