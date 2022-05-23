Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $530.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will report $530.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.45 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $459.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of SIX opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,750. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,916,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,787 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

