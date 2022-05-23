Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Skillz has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Skillz by 1,627.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 151,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 142,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Skillz by 18.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 97.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skillz by 58.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after buying an additional 2,564,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

