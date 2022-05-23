Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:SKY opened at $54.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

