SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($36.46) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($41.67) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €42.58 ($44.35) on Monday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of €25.10 ($26.15) and a 52-week high of €50.90 ($53.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

