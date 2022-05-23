Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.
Shares of SMAR opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65.
In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 9,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,048,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,817,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
