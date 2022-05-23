Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.79.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $141.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.57.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

