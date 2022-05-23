Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.89% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $355.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.79.
Shares of SNOW stock opened at $141.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.57. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $405.00.
In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,605.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 184.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snowflake (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
