Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.79 Per Share

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.7872 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

SQM stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.49. 2,381,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $101.58.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $184,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,318,000 after purchasing an additional 841,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $26,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $11,683,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the period. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

