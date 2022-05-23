Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 20,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.83. 366,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,296. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.42 million, a PE ratio of 115.01 and a beta of 1.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $6,115,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOI. Cowen dropped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

