SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.92 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.

SWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $11.51. 5,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 0.87. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

