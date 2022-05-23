SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.00 million-$177.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.57 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.88-$0.95 EPS.

Shares of SWI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.51. 5,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,268. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 50,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50,105 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $625,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SolarWinds by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

