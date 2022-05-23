Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given New CHF 380 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.25.

Shares of Sonova stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

