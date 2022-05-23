Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 380 at Credit Suisse Group

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonova in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $66.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. Sonova has a 1 year low of $61.96 and a 1 year high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

