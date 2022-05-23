Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of SHC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

