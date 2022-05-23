Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.37. 45,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $6,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

