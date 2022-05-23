Southwestern Energy Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

SWN opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,474,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

