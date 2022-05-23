Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 39,727 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

