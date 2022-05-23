Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £126.03 ($155.36).

SPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £131.20 ($161.74) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £135 ($166.42) to £132 ($162.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($129.44) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a £135.90 ($167.53) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($151.63), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($809,840.98). Also, insider Jane Kingston purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £125 ($154.09) per share, with a total value of £197,500 ($243,466.47).

Shares of LON SPX opened at £104.40 ($128.70) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of £100.45 ($123.83) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($212.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £120.89 and a 200 day moving average of £134.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 97.50 ($1.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

