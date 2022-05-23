Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SR opened at $75.36 on Monday. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,121,000 after purchasing an additional 237,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after buying an additional 106,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spire by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Spire by 68.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

