Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $98.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after buying an additional 320,910 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

