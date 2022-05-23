Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.16.

NYSE:SQ opened at $83.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average of $138.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.23 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,226. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $452,024,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Square by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Square by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $72,655,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Square by 293.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 256,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

