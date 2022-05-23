Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Truist Financial

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.70.

Square stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -562.43 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Square has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,815.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,323 shares of company stock worth $7,513,226 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,024,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Square by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Square by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

