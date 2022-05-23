SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) to post $4.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $4.92 million. SQZ Biotechnologies posted sales of $4.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $30.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.87 million to $57.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.30 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 303.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.73. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

