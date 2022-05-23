Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

TSE STN opened at C$56.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.3900004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,627,576.25. Insiders sold 47,644 shares of company stock worth $2,997,658 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

