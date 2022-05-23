StealthGas (GASS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. On average, analysts expect StealthGas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.