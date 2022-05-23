Stewart W. Strong Sells 1,084 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 497,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

