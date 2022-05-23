Stifel Firstegy Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63.
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.
CPG opened at $7.58 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $69,420,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 672.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
