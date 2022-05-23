Stifel Firstegy Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crew Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CR. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Crew Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.61.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter.
In other Crew Energy news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$103,265.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,354.86. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at C$3,279,387.65. Insiders sold a total of 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247 in the last ninety days.
Crew Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
