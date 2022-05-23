Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NuVista Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for NuVista Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.64.

TSE NVA opened at C$11.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.65 and a 1-year high of C$12.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.