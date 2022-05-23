Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $9.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.49. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $61.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.