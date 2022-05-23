Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cardinal Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$140.41 million during the quarter.

CJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

TSE:CJ opened at C$9.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

