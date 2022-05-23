STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €48.00 ($50.00) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

EPA:STM opened at €36.80 ($38.33) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($12.92) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($22.34). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.60.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

