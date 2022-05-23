Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of SSYS opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 15.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

