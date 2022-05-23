Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Critical Survey

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhongchao and Strategic Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $16.30 million 1.36 $240,000.00 N/A N/A Strategic Education $1.13 billion 1.41 $55.09 million $2.18 29.42

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zhongchao and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Strategic Education has a consensus price target of $75.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.73%. Given Strategic Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Strategic Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 4.78% 5.38% 3.95%

Summary

Strategic Education beats Zhongchao on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhongchao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education institution that provides various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs to working adults in arts and sciences, business and technology, counseling and human services, education, nursing and health sciences, psychology, and public service leadership. The company operates Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

