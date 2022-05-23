Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €62.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($64.58) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($87.50) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($83.33) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($101.04) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.09 ($82.39).

SAX stock opened at €52.25 ($54.43) on Monday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €49.26 ($51.31) and a one year high of €76.05 ($79.22). The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

