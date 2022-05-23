Stuart Lorimer Purchases 925 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 536 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £4,958 ($6,111.93).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 544 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($24,504.14).

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 538.13 ($6.63) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 543.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 519.77. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 462.50 ($5.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 595.82 ($7.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £602.86 million and a PE ratio of 21.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 517 ($6.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.33) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.14) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.G. BARR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 588.40 ($7.25).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

