Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DNPUF opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Sumitomo Pharma has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $20.20.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

