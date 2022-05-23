Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

INN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $889.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

