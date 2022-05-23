Surendra K. Ajjarapu Acquires 10,000 Shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) CEO Surendra K. Ajjarapu acquired 10,000 shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $1.26 on Monday. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 55.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.00%. Analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group cut their target price on TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About TRxADE HEALTH (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

