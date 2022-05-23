Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Surrozen.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Surrozen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

SRZN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 8,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,386. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Surrozen by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,497,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

