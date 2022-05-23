Susan D. Kronick Sells 1,993 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 784,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 576.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

