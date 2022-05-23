SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.07.
Amgen stock opened at $247.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
