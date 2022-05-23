SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.63.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $661.14 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $492.13 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $681.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

